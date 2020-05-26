This week, Impact Wrestling put on two stacked semi-finals matches to determine who will advance to the finals and face the Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, at a later date.

The first semi-match opened the show with Ace Austin taking on Hernandez. The battle between both men was a good clean fight, considering the illegal tactics Austin used last week in his match against Rhino. Austin connected his signature move, The Fold, to become the first finalist in the Tournament.

The main event saw Trey take on Michael Elgin. For weeks, Elgin has gone on record saying that he is and will be the #1 contender. But, his luck changed, when his opponent from last week, Sami Callihan, distracted Elgin from his match. Trey was able to roll Elgin up, and win.

Next week, we'll see the conclusion of the #1 Contenders Tournament between Trey and Ace Austin.

Also added to next week's card, it will be:

* Rascalz (Wentz & Dez) vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh (In A No. 1 Contenders Match for the Impact Tag Team Championships)

* Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Susie & Kylie Rae

* Crazzy Steve vs. Joesph P. Ryan

* Rohit Raju vs. Chase Stevens

* "Locker Room Talk" with Chris Bey