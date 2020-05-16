- In the video above, Becky Lynch, The Miz, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Schreiber talk about their hidden talents.

- On last night's SmackDown, Dana Brooke defeated Naomi for a second time. Brooke says despite not getting the win at Money in the Bank, she feels like she's moving in the right direction.

"I said it once, and I'll say it again, I respect Naomi more than anyone here, probably, she's one of the best in the game," Brooke said. "It gives me a bit of confidence, and confidence is key in this business. Beating her not only once, but twice, definitely gives me a boost of confidence. I'm headed in the right direction, I'm headed for that WWE Women's SmackDown Title and Bayley, I'm coming for you!"

- Elias defeated King Corbin on last night's show to advance in the WWE Intercontinental Championship Tournament, getting one step closer to the title.

"Winning any title, especially the Intercontinental Title, would mean the world to me," Elias stated. "It's been two years since I almost had that in my grasp and I haven't gotten that close since. I've had so many different moments in WWE and I've never taken a single one of them for granted, but I want the opportunity. That's all I'm asking, I'm asking to show the world what Elias can do."