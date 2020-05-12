On this week's WWE Backstage it was announced since Sami Zayn is not able to compete in the ring, the WWE Intercontinental Championship is now vacant. WWE will hold a tournament to determine a new champion, which will begin on this Friday's SmackDown.

The bracket has yet to be announced.

As noted, behind-the-scenes, Zayn has not been appearing on WWE TV due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zayn has not appeared on WWE TV since night one of WrestleMania 36, which was taped a few nights before it aired. That show saw Zayn retain his title over Daniel Bryan. Zayn hasn't appeared on SmackDown since the April 3 episode, which was the WrestleMania go-home show.

Earlier today, Zayn had tweeted out, "Hope everyone is doing okay."