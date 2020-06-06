- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre turns 35 today. WWE sent well wishes to champ by posting videos of his greatest conquests and funniest moments.

- On last night's SmackDown, Drew Gulak pinned AJ Styles. Afterwards, WWE cameras caught up with Gulak to get his thoughts on the big victory.

"My friend, what did I say I was going to do?" Gulak asked. "Get back up, take another swing. I think AJ Styles just made a big mistake. He just put himself down by calling me out and questioning Drew Gulak."

Next week, Styles will face Daniel Bryan to determine the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

- As noted, Bayley and Sasha Banks became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after defeating Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss on Friday's show. After their win, Banks and Bayley did their first photo shoot with the titles, mocking previous reports of them crying and making a scene backstage after losing the titles to The IIconics in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WrestleMania 35.

Bliss retweeted their video and commented, "Worked well for them last time...Nikki, let's take notes, I'll bring the tissues."