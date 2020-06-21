Before making his WWE debut in 2019, Angel Garza found himself in a tiresome loop. Originally, Garza had planned to try out for WWE four years before he was signed on. However, a knee injury and a delayed work visa stopped him temporarily from fulfilling his lifelong dream. Garza reflects on that hardship while on The Bump this week.

"Oh, it was a long process because of a knee injury that I got about three years ago, more or less," Garza stated. "I was in limbo because you either get signed, or you don't. Then, I go to America, and I didn't get a clearance, so that held me back for another year. And then, after waiting to get into America, I got cleared, and I finally made it. This journey has been one surprise after another. It's been a box full of surprises."

Egos have been tested this past month between Garza and Andrade. After a confrontation by their business associate/valet Zelina Vega on RAW this week, it seems that their focus has shifted on trying to calm her down, so they can focus on the bigger picture: winning gold.

"Right now, I'm talking to Zelina. I'm telling her like, 'Ok, you need to calm down.' She's yelling too much," Garza chuckled. "We first need to relax and then focus on what's our path. Right now, she's crazy, but we [Andrade and I] are too. We need to wait, calm down, and focus on our new path."

Speaking of championships, Garza admitted in his interview that he isn't just eyeing the WWE United States Championship like his partner Andrade is. Instead, his focus is on receiving some sort of gold, regardless of what title it is.

"I don't think I want to focus on that championship exclusively," Garza announced. "I think, I just want gold on my waist. It doesn't matter which one it is. [Any title] is going to shine more on Angel Garza's waist."

With Garza and Andrade blaming each other for their lost matches, Garza is hopeful that him and Andrade will reconcile their differences, someday. But in the same breath, he says he isn't afraid to seek revenge towards him, if it comes down to it.

"I hope to stay [with Andrade] for a long time, but I think it's been a crazy moment because we've had communication issues," Garza admitted. "He cost me my match against Kevin Owens this week. He's saying that I cost him his last opportunity towards the United States Championship, but it wasn't like that. I don't know. I think I'm just going to keep going. If he does something to me, I will pay him back in the same way as an eye for an eye."

