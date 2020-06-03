Arn Anderson announced tonight he has signed a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling. Anderson joined the promotion in the beginning of 2020 as Cody's on-screen personal advisor, as well as a Head Coach for the promotion.

Anderson was released from WWE in February of 2019.

In the video below, Anderson commented on his new deal with AEW.

"About a year ago, I said 'I don't want to be anywhere where I'm not wanted,' and that's the way I felt," Anderson said. "A year later, it seems I am wanted somewhere and I'm very happy to say today I signed a multi-year contract with AEW. I am absolutely thrilled to be here with all this young talent and watch this company blossom into being the platinum of all of our industry.

"Tony Khan gave me the news today and I've been smiling all day. So, it's a great day for me, thank you very much, glad to be here."