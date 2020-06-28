As previously reported, there were several positive COVID-19 tests this week in WWE, with multiple sources reporting that the numbers are in the double digits. So far, Renee Young, Kayla Braxton, Adam Pearce, and Jamie Noble are the WWE staff members that have used social media to come out about being positive for coronavirus.

The anonymous WWE developmental talent that sent Wrestling Inc. an email earlier this week claiming that "talent relations informed [wrestlers] that they cannot come out publicly or make any statements" is now getting his statement corroborated by F4Wonline.com.

All in-ring talent in WWE has apparently been told to not say anything about the COVID-19 situation, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. It was also noted how someone involved with WWE during this time has now seen two of their family members also test positive for the coronavirus.

Because of the influx of positive test results and circumstances surrounding them, SmackDown became a different show than originally advertised, this past Friday night. According to Meltzer, WWE made the call to only tape the one condensed SmackDown episode on Friday and one episode of RAW, instead of going ahead with filming two full episodes of each show, over the weekend.

As noted earlier today, WWE has since update their taping schedule to accommodate the change in plans. The company will reportedly bring in stars that were absent from this week's tapings at the upcoming tapings later this week.

It was mentioned that AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan were among the superstars that were noticeably absent from SmackDown. Rumors have circulated their absence was due to being interviewed by Renee Young, working closely with her on the June 19 episode of SmackDown.

Mojo Rawley and Shorty G, who competed in a match on the same June 19 edition of SmackDown, were also absent from this past Friday's tapings. The duo's match was reportedly produced by Jamie Noble, which could have contributed to why they were absent from this most recent episode.

Sheamus, Otis, Tucker, Sonya Deville, and Mandy were also reportedly absent from this weekend's SmackDown tapings. Check back to Wrestling Inc. for more updates as they happen.