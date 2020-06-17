WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was a guest on WWE Backstage where he revealed details about Stone Cold Steve Austin's early days in the ring. He also opened up about his time in WCW saying they didn't know what to do with him.

"The funny thing about it is I remember Vince saying that to me. WCW would never know what to do with a Bret Hart," Hart recalls. "It's like after about three or four months there, I realized how incredibly true that was. They really didn't know what to do with me.

"They had no appreciation for my skills or for my abilities, and I remember often going to Eric Bischoff going, 'how about throwing me with this guy? How about putting me with Booker T? How about I do this?' They would always come up with the most lame reason why I couldn't wrestle you [Booker T] because you were wrestling someone else. I remember going, 'that's not even a reason.' They really didn't know what they were doing, and I'm not sure what the politics of all that [was]."

Booker T joked that it was because they were good workers that they were held back as to not make the top guys in WCW look bad. He then asked Hart what he would do if he could go back in time. Hart says he would have tried to stay in WWE and apologizes for going to WCW.

"If I could do it all over again, I think I'd try to figure out a better way to stay in WWE," Hart admits. "Knowing what I know about WCW, I'm sorry that I ever went there."

Hart left WWE to sign with WCW in late 1997. He largely floundered in the company before finally winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice in 1999. Hart vacated the championship in January 2000 due to a career-ending injuries he suffered during a match with Goldberg at Starrcade 1999. WCW terminated their contract with Hart in October of 2000.

