Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda before last Sunday's NXT "Takeover: In Your House." She was asked on how she has been able to compete on all three of WWE's brands.

"I don't know how that came about," Charlotte admits. "Like we talked about before, I really do think that my consistency is a detriment to people missing me. I feel like I am doing some of my best work of my career right now, promo-wise and in-ring-wise but because people see me all the time, I think they're used to it and the expectation is so high, and it's so frustrating because it's like, 'Well, am I not supposed to be hungry? Am I not supposed to always want to be on top? Am I not supposed to be fighting to get better?'"

It was reported that Charlotte became NXT Champion to help WWE compete in the Wednesday Night War with AEW. She feels that she was put into the position that she is now because she's the hardest worker in the company.

"I don't know. It's like a Catch-22," Charlotte stated. "I think the biggest thing for me is, yes, I'm on all three brands, but if you look at my storylines that I am a part of, I am a part of someone else's storyline, it's not like anything is a 'Charlotte Flair' push. I'm just put [there] because I can basically do anything and everything they ask.

"Like, going to SmackDown was not for me. That's not a push. That is 'Charlotte Flair is a name and she's coming to SmackDown.' So, currently, I am just all over the place, brand-wise, because I am the hardest worker, and I will say that, for the women."

After losing her NXT Women's Championship at Takeover last Sunday, Wrestling Inc. first reported that Flair is done with the NXT brand for the time being.

Charlotte also talked about her longevity in WWE. She said that people may take her growth and her work for granted because she has been so visible to so many people for a lone period of time.

"I've been going straight for six years," Charlotte noted. "And, you know, I don't know, I like getting better, I like being at work, this is my job, I love it. I don't want to go away.

"But it is frustrating because I think people take the growth and my work, you know, for granted because they see it all the time. It's not like, 'Oh, man...' It's hard. I don't know what the right answer is."