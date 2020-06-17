On the latest episode of RAW Talk, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was on the panel where she addressed the idea of her being entitled. She talked about how she has worked non-stop on all three brands.

"It's not about who gets under my skin. It's about why they get under my skin," Charlotte explained. "I see, I hear and I read what people say about me. That I'm entitled. That I'm always in the title picture. Here's the thing, I am the only person that shows up to work 365 days a year. I'm never sick. I'm never hurt. I am the hardest working person in this company. I'm on RAW. I'm on SmackDown. Hell, I do media for FOX, and I'm not even on FOX. And then they send me to NXT. I do anything and everything they ask because I love this business, and I strive for greatness."

Charlotte has rejected the notion that she is overexposed before. She also said that it is entitled people that bothers her calling out WWE Superstars Nia Jax and Sasha Banks.

"So it's the entitled people that get under my skin," Charlotte said. "These are people that sit at home for a year and then come back and are in the title picture, and you call me entitled because I'm busting my ass 365 days a year to be the best? No, it's the people like Nia Jax that come back and are in the title picture. Uh, I've beaten Asuka twice now, and I haven't had my title match.

"So what? I've had the RAW Championship how many times now? I think five, but that means I can't have it a sixth time, that I'm not owed that? I'm not owed a title match? No, it's people like Sasha Banks that take time off and come back in the title picture, but I'm entitled? No, it's the entitled people that get under my skin. I'm sorry. I had to get that off my chest."

Charlotte talks about how no mater what she does, there is some type of criticism. She acknowledges that being Ric Flair's daughter will always be brought up into the conversation, but she says worked hard to where she is at in WWE and was not given anything.

"I feel very strongly about it because I'm damned if it do and I'm damned if I don't. I'm Ric Flair's daughter, and I know it, but he didn't pass the torch. I took it, and everything that I have, up until now, is because I have worked that hard for it. And I am the most consistent person in this company."

You can view Charlotte's comments below. If you use any quotes from this article, please credit RAW Talk with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.