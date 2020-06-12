Charlotte Flair was recently on Maria Menounos' daytime show Better Together w/ Maria Menounos where she discussed how she and boyfriend Andrade are on different pages when it comes to wanting kids. She used Trish Stratus as a reference when viewing her personal and career goals.

"I was like, 'Mannie, I want children,' and he was like 'OK! I'm ready!' Yes. He would be," Charlotte said. "But I just, I don't know, when's the right time? Am I selling myself short not trying to reach for bigger things.

"Of course, I think about it, because of my age. But, being able to face Trish Stratus at SummerSlam, and seeing her as a mother of two, and being considered the Greatest of All Time and have the best match on the show, makes me see, you don't need to worry about when and why and where."

Charlotte opened up more about how many kids she would like to have. She talked about wanting the ideal scenario of a fairy tale.

"I definitely do [want kids]. I want the whole fairy tale," Charlotte admitted. "I want three kids. Four Kids. I want all of it. It's just, I don't know how. This isn't just it now, and then I go have kids. I really want to try to be an action figure in a movie, but I don't know how to write it."

Charlotte also discussed why she has not been on Total Divas and why she does not want to do reality TV. She talked about how she and Andrade are building their own brands and how she doesn't want to be defined by relying on her father Ric Flair.

"We talked about it," Charlotte stated. "And, the only reason I was never really a part of Total Divas was because of the aspect of me and my dad, and trying to separate myself, and building my brand, and I just don't know if I ever wanted Hollywood to take me seriously. I didn't know if the reality route was the way to go, even though it's such great exposure.

"For Mannie, he's so new in his career. We both would rather him build his brand, and if that's something we want to do in two or three years, for sure. But that's very hard when you're trying to build your own brand, but that's hard when you want to separate yourself from your spouse or your parents. I would never want people to go, 'well her brand relies on her father.'"

With Becky Lynch reportedly landing a role in an upcoming Marvel film and Batista entrenched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlotte was asked what character she would like to play if she were cast in a Marvel role. She said that she would like to be a star in a villain solo film.

"I just finished all the Marvels in order," Charlotte revealed. "It took three weeks. After watching the last 22, if I was playing a bad guy, I'd love to be Thor's sister, Hela, and have a whole film telling her story."