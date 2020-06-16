Chris Jericho recently was interviewed by WrestleZone where he discussed his hopes for a future feud with Mike Tyson. Jericho explained why now is the perfect time for Tyson to have a match.

"I'd like to see it go all the way," Jericho expressed. "Mike has been an enforcer, Mike has thrown a punch that has knocked somebody out, which is me, and Mike's been involved in this wild and wooly brawl. The one thing he has never done is have a match, and I think this is the perfect time for him. The aura and the mystique of Mike Tyson is back. He looks great, you've seen his sparring videos, he moves fast, he's 'Iron' Mike Tyson again."

Jericho has discussed in the past about the kind of match he would want to have against Tyson. Jericho said it would not be a great idea to put Tyson in an actual boxing match and reiterated that he wants to keep the aura of Tyson strong.

"Probably one of the worst things you could do is put him in an actual boxing match," Jericho stated. "Maybe if it's somebody in his own era and doing kind of an exhibition and that sort of thing, but we want to keep Mike Tyson's aura at a maximum which is why AEW is perfect for him. We can do whatever storyline we choose and wrestling is all shapes and sizes, we can do whatever we need to do and plug him into any situation that we want to make it.

"I think there's no better person for that than Chris Jericho after all these years of doing this who is kind of a 'Mike Tyson' of wrestling. I've never lost my aura or my mystique but you can see that I'm doing some of the best work in my career after doing this for 30 years. So it's a perfect match-up."

Jericho also went into the history he has with Tyson. He explained that there is more to their story than just a WWE segment that happened ten years ago.

"Mike and I know each other. We've known each other for ten years," Jericho stated. "We have a built-in storyline, a built-in angle. It's not just a random thing and the character of Chris Jericho that makes perfect sense that I would be obsessing with this for ten years and not scared of Mike Tyson."

"I know a lot of people are like, 'Are you crazy? You were standing face to face with Mike Tyson!' With Mike, there's no script, there's no rehearsal, he's going to do whatever the f--k he wants and that's fine. I don't mind cause I can control that and I expect it, so I think there's a lot of excitement there and I know we're working on that, both sides, to make something like that happen."