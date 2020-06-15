There are now rumors on former World Heavyweight Champion Christian returning to in-ring action for WWE.

As noted before at this link, @Wrestlevotes reported that "something unexpected" was happening during tonight's RAW broadcast on the USA Network, based on what went down at the TV tapings this afternoon. They included a teaser with the report that said, "Sometimes scares [scars] never heal."

The only thing we could that relates that line to WWE is a lyric from Christian's "Just Close Your Eyes" theme song.

It was also teased that there could be a significant return on tonight's show.

In an update, Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT is also apparently teasing that Christian could be returning to action with tonight's RAW.

McCarthy responded to the original @Wrestlevotes tweet and wrote, "Can confirm. You're gonna wanna peep #RAW tonight."

The "peep" looks to be a reference to Christian.

There's no confirmation that Christian is returning to action tonight, but we will keep you updated. He has made recent WWE TV appearances since WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned, but he hasn't gotten physical. He currently works as an analyst on FS1's WWE Backstage show.

Christian was forced to retire after suffering a concussion during a Fatal 4 Way with Alberto Del Rio, Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler on the March 24, 2014 RAW episode. Christian earned a title shot from then-Intercontinental Champion Big E by winning that Fatal 4 Way, but he never competed for the title due to the concussion. The Fatal 4 Way was his final pro wrestling match. You can click here for Christian's recent comments on possibly getting cleared to compete.

Stay tuned for updates and remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET. As noted, the show will open with Randy Orton discussing his Backlash win over Edge, and possible injuries to both competitors.