As noted, AEW star Sammy Guevara was suspended from the company last week after making a disturbing comment on a 2016 podcast where he said he wanted to "f--king rape" WWE's Sasha Banks.

It was also announced at that time that Guevara's salary will be donated to the Women's Center of Jacksonville, Florida, and he will have to undergo sensitivity training before his future with AEW will be re-evaluated. He was quickly replaced on last week's AEW Dynamite card after the news broke.

AEW Executive VP and the current TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes, took to Twitter last night to make a comment about Sammy Guevara.

"Sammy will return. And he will be a better professional wrestler, and a better man when he does," Cody wrote.

As noted, Sammy posted a video apologizing to Sasha Banks and anyone he had offended with the comments he made about her. "Just know whenever I do come back, I will be better. I'm going to do sensitivity training and be a better version of myself. Again, sorry for anybody I let down, to Sasha, to anybody I hurt," Sammy said during part of the video.

Sasha responded to the controversy with a lengthy statement of her own, noting that she and Sammy had an open discussion about the disturbing thing he said about her.

"Earlier I spoke with Sammy, he apologized and we had an open discussion," Sasha wrote. "Words like the comments he made, jokingly or not, have absolutely no place in our society! I don't condone or tolerate this kind of behavior. What one thinks is just a side comment can have a massive impact on someone else's life, and can send the wrong message. We have to hold ourselves accountable for our actions and the words we say, and I hope this situation shows him that. I hope from this point on, in order for growth and change within our community to take place, we all can continue to have these conversations. No person, man, woman or child, should ever be subjected to a feeling of fear, or any unsafe environment. We all have to do better not just for ourselves, but for generations to come."

You can see Cody's full tweet below: