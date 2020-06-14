Dana Brooke has used her stardom to help empower and encourage younger fans to find themselves, encouraging them to be proud of their diversity. In her interview on AfterBuzz TV Wrestling & Sports, Brooke discussed how important it is to her to be a role model.

"We are role models, and you know children look up to us," Brooke noted. "We are creating the next generation and the next generation is looking at us. What better way to be able to go out there and be in front of thousands and thousands of people."

Speaking of empowering fans, specifically female fans, WWE created it's first-ever all women's pay-per-view, Evolution, promoting female Superstars from the past and present, back in 2018. Though some are on the fence as to whether or not women's wrestling is as entertaining as men's wrestling, Brooke believes events like Evolution have proven women belong in wrestling.

"We've gained such respect now, more than ever before, and if you tried to push that years ago, I don't think we would have gotten the respect we are having now as being women and going out there and doing what the male superstars are doing," Brooke stated.

Recently, the wrestling community mourned over the losses of Shad Gaspard and Hana Kimura. Brooke took a moment to reflect on Kimura's passing and the part cyberbullying played. Brooke asked fans to spread more positivity online.

"Yes, I have dealt with cyberbullying a lot, and it's very unfortunate," Brooke stated. "I know, truly, that other people on the other side are not happy with themselves. Cyberbullying is the number one form of bullying these days. We as women and men, we need to support each other."

You can watch Dana Brooke's full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AfterBuzz TV Wrestling & Sports with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.