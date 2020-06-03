As previously reported, WWE SmackDown star Jaxson Ryker of the Forgotten Sons has been receiving some backlash for praising President Donald Trump on Twitter.

Ryker had tweeted on Monday night, "Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More."

Mustafa Ali, Kevin Owens, Batista, AEW star Joey Janela, Ryker's Forgotten Sons partner, Steve Cutler are just a few who have criticized his message.

Earlier this evening, President Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. responded to Ryker, thanking him for his service in the Marines.

He tweeted, "My father will always stand up for our country and everyone in it. Thank you for your service in the Marines!"

As noted on Tuesday, Jaxson Ryker is facing more backlash after comments he made in 2019 about the Black Lives Matter movement resurfaced.

Below you can see the interaction:

