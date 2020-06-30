As previously reported, The Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) was involved in a car accident this past Friday. He was released from the hospital the same day.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that the accident took place on Friday afternoon at around 4 p.m. Dream apparently failed to stop at a red light when he struck another car. The driver of the other car did sustain some injuries, however the severity is not known.

Dream was given a citation, however will not have to appear in court.

Dream has not appeared on WWE television since allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced weeks ago. Wrestling Inc. had reached out to WWE regarding the allegations, however we have yet to receive a statement.

There were also allegations in April of Dream sending an inappropriate photo to an underage fan. Dream eventually did issue a statement regarding that allegation, writing, "Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone. A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter."