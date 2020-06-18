FOX officials were reportedly not happy with Friday's WWE SmackDown contract signing that saw Jeff Hardy soak Sheamus in his urine sample from a drug test.

For those who missed it, Sheamus came to the ring and demanded Hardy take a drug test to prove he was clean before their WWE Backlash match, which Sheamus ended up winning. Sheamus brought a doctor, security guards, and a curtain with him so Hardy could provide the sample in the middle of the ring. Hardy took the test and then tossed the container of urine into the face of The Celtic Warrior. The segment was similar to one in 2006 involving Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon, and Shane McMahon, including the exact same verbiage when Hardy threw the urine at Sheamus.

The moment aired live on the East Coast but it did not air during the West Coast broadcast because FOX was not happy with the content of the segment. SmackDown immediately cut to a commercial break right before Hardy tossed the sample at Sheamus.

FOX officials reportedly decreed that the angle violated their Standards & Practices, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. This is why they put a commercial break right before the spot, so West Coast viewers wouldn't see it.

Sheamus ended up defeating Hardy at WWE Backlash last Sunday. Full WWE Backlash results are here.