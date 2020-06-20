Earlier this week a WWE developmental talent tested positive for COVID-19, which resulted in the suspension of Tuesday's tapings. Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas weighed in on this situation when he joined The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast.

"I hate to sound like this, but I'm not surprised. We're hearing about MLB, or hockey, or football players testing positive and, especially with wrestlers being in such close proximity, I'm surprised it's taken this long for someone to test positive, in that environment," admitted Korderas. "But I'm glad they're taking the right steps going forward to try to minimize the potential spread of this."

Korderas continued, "People are saying, 'Oh, they could have avoided this," but you never know. I'm not an expert on COVID-19, but I know that there are people that are asymptomatic that could potentially be near you. So, you never know."

WWE lost just one day of tapings, with tapings finally resuming again on Wednesday, where everyone on site at the Performance Center was tested for the virus. Korderas was asked if WWE should have taken more than one day off, waiting to return to in-ring action.

"It depends. I think maybe waiting for the test results to come back? Do they have a rapid test that can tell you in a day or so? I would think maybe hold off until the test results come back, and then go from there," Korderas said before being asked about WWE welcoming fans to Raw.

"I read that on Wrestling Inc. and I was actually a little bit surprised. I get you want to start getting back to somewhat normal, but at the same time, you don't want to rush it. Without proper testing, what do you do? Screen people at the door and go, 'Hey, show us the papers. Did you get a test done?' It's hard [laughs]. I think it may be a little too soon for that."

The fans in attendance and the developmental talent in the crowd were not wearing masks. Korderas was asked if WWE should mandate that incoming fans wear masks.

"Yes, especially in a situation where you don't know if they've been tested or not. Absolutely, I don't see a problem. I get it in that you don't want that look on television from a visual standpoint, but everywhere you go – like here with public transit – people are wearing masks. It helps enforce that we're not through this yet, and let's continue to be cautious and safe," stated Korderas.

WWE, perhaps, missed out on a marketing opportunity by not creating and then selling WWE masks. Korderas weighed in on that thought.

"There you go! Wear a safety mask after your favorite WWE Superstar. Bray Wyatt? Can you imagine The Fiend? That's a marketing opportunity," said Korderas.

