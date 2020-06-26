All Japan Pro Wrestling's Jun Akiyama confirmed on Twitter that he will be moving to DDT, leaving AJPW for now. A report from Tokyo Sports reported that Akiyama would transfer from AJPW to DDT as a "rental".

Akiyama will not be considered a DDT talent. A press conference is set for the final DDT TV Show regarding the situation.

Akiyama recently debuted in the company on some of their DDT TV Show cards. He was first brought on as a guest coach after his guest coach position at the WWE Performance Center was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Akiyama was to be brought in with reports of a possible partnership between WWE and AJPW for a NXT Japan expansion.

Akiyama had previously held the positions of president and head booker at AJPW. However, he stepped down from the position last July with Tsuyoki Fukuda taking over the role on October 10.

