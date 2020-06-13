Karrion Kross spoke with Newsweek about the early rumors of him making his WWE debut on the main roster rather than in NXT. Kross also spoke about how others thought his match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House against Tommaso Ciampa drew comparisons to Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena at SummerSlam in 2014.

Going back to January, there were reports of Kross being on the "fast track" in WWE — meaning a possible debut on the main roster, or a big push on NXT. Kross said he ultimately didn't mind where he landed as he was just trusting of where WWE placed him.

"I heard all that," Kross said. "That sort of situation was ... I don't really know how to answer it. I submitted myself to the process of whatever WWE wants to do with me. I'm going to trust this process. So whatever direction they were going to point me in I was going to go full speed. And, respectfully, I had no specific desire to go in one direction or another because I was going to trust the process."

At last weekend's TakeOver, Kross (with Scarlett at ringside) took on Ciampa, beating him in decisive fashion. The dominate victory reminded many of Lesnar suplexing Cena over and over again in his easy win at SummerSlam in 2014.

"In a situation like that, my own perspective on what we did, I think they are less important than what the fans' have," Kross stated. "It's important to listen to them and listen to what they are saying because they are who we are catering to and all the comparisons I found very flattering and complimentary. I was personally flattered especially if you're going to be compared to the greatest people in the business. It's not a bad thing."

Based on Scarlett's taunt (an hourglass) from this past Wednesday's NXT, it looks like Kross now has his eyes set on the NXT Champion Adam Cole.