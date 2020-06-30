- As previously reported, despite FOX Sports cancelling WWE Backstage on FS1, they will continue to air classic WWE shows.

FS1 will be airing the 2018 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view tonight at 8pm ET. That event featured then-WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. then-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, then-RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair, and then-Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. then-U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

- Global esports organization Gen.G today announced that Booker T will be a celebrity judge for a Minecraft Pocket-Edition Build Contest on Thursday, July 16, presented by Samsung. Fans and influencers from across the country are invited to participate in the contest. The theme of the build competition, "Building Connections," encourages players to build the people, places and things that keep them connected (i.e. their home, favorite restaurant, a TV show, etc.). Top builders will be selected and have the opportunity to compete in 'Building Connections presented by Samsung', a live streamed event on Samsung's Twitch channel on July 16 (6pm CT). Winners will be selected by a panel of celebrity judges which include Minecraft content creator Ryguyrocky, and Minecraft streamer Shubble in addition to Booker T. The prize pool includes a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, AKG N60 Noise Cancelling Headphones, Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Play Store Credits awarded to the top builds.

"I'm thrilled to be able to take part in such a unique event- it's going to be fun, and this is going to be something we'll be talking about for years to come," said Booker T. "I'm looking forward to sharing this experience with my kids, who have been building some incredible structures, the other judges, and the Minecraft community."

For more information, including sign ups and news, gamers can visit buildingconnections.gg.

- Lana has a new vlog with Mandy Rose at this link where the two share makeup tips. Lana and Rose also posted the photo below to plug the vlog, as well as a recent TikTok video of them dancing.

Rose also revealed her quarantine bikini in the Instagram post below, to which Lana replied, "You are perfect":