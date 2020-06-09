WWE Superstar Mickie James is set to be a guest on WWE Backstage tonight as the 2018 WWE Evolution PPV will air on FS1, and James spoke about her tag match on the PPV on MickieJames.com.

"I think we had one of the best matches on the card. The reaction was organic," James noted. "They (the fans in attendance) were genuinely reacting and were truly excited about the moment. Going on first I feel we had a real opportunity to set not only the stage for the rest of the PPV, but also to really set the bar for the rest of the ladies to follow."

James, Alicia Fox and Alexa Bliss came out in matching outfits inspired by "Alice In Wonderland". James talked about the concept and wanting to go big for the PPV.

"We always try to go all out for pay-per-views," James said. "We sat as a team, and Lexi said 'what if we could do Alice in Wonderland?' Foxy had a Mad Hatter tea party for one of her birthdays, so she had the hat. I went with the Queen of Hearts, though I made sure it didn't look like the Hart Foundation. I wanted to make it look like a queen of hearts cape. I needed to also make sure that if I lost the cape and makeup, I would still look badass."

James discussed what it meant for her to be part of the WWE's first all-women's PPV. She described it as similar to WrestleMania and how everyone didn't want to treat it as just another PPV.

"It was such a special moment for us. We wanted it to feel like our WrestleMania," James expressed. "That's why we went all out. It wasn't just a typical PPV. It was super special for us.

"This was a first ever and what we'd hope to become a first of many to come. This was special for every woman in that locker room that night and we all wanted to give everything we had. It was Ladymania."