Impact Wrestling star and current TNA World Champion, Moose, recently took the time to speak with Mirror.co.uk about Impact's upcoming Slammiversary event.

As noted, Impact Wrestling has been teasing that recently released WWE superstars will be appearing at their Slammiversary pay-per-view on Saturday, July 18. Moose has noticed the teasers, and he gave his take on which of the released stars he would be most excited to see returning to Impact.

"There are definitely a couple of guys. I know Eric Young got released so he is highly sought after," Moose said. "EC3 is another TNA guy and a good friend of mine. Those two guys right now are definitely on the list of guys I hope we are able to bring in."

After Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, took a hiatus from the show due to concerns about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Moose brought back the classic TNA World Championship belt to the company. Moose believes that at some point, he and Tessa Blanchard will have to collide to determine who the undisputed World Champion is.

"I would think at some point we are gonna get to that storyline, that's what I would think," Moose said. "Just from me being a fan, every time I see a double champion, there is always a match to unify both championships. I would think it's where it would go. But I don't really know, we will have to wait for time to tell."