Stardom have announced that they will return to in-ring action with limited fans on June 21 in an event that they are calling "STARDOM is again". This will be Stardom's first show since the Cinderella Tournament on March 24.

The promotion said that they have conducted antibody tests to see if a wrestler or staff member have ever contracted the coronavirus. They announced that all tests went back negative which is why they are able to come back with an event with some fans in attendance.

This is also the first show after Arisa Hoshiki's retirement and the passing of Hana Kimura. Stardom has said that due to the limited space in the venue, flower tributes will not be set up and a public memorial service will be announced in the future.

The show has quickly sold out, and the match card will be announced the day of the show. The entire show will be made available on Stardom World a week following the event.

Day two of the New Japan Cup commenced today. Below are the results from the event:

* Taiji Ishimori defeated Gabriel Kidd

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Yuya Uemura

* Chaos (Sho, Yoh, Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Shingo Takagi, Sanada and Evil)

* Yuji Nagata defeated Minoru Suzuki

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Gedo

You can view Stardom's announcements below: