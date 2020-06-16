NJPW have announced today that after the New Japan Cup and Dominion, there will be four more shows scheduled for the month of July. The New Japan Cup finals and Dominion will be at Osaka-jo Hall with limited attendance, and these four shows will also have limited attendance as well.

New Japan Road will be on July 20 at Korakuen Hall, Sengoku Lord will be on July 25 in Nagoya and Summer Struggle will be on July 27 and July 31 at Korakuen Hall. NJPW announced that future events will be announced as they monitor the global COVID-19 situation.

It is not clear who will be available for these shows as many countries have restricted travel which NJPW have adjusted with taping shows in the U.S. However, despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Japan is expected to ease travel restrictions.

After the NJPW Together Project Special, the first round of the New Japan Cup began. Below are results from the show and NJPW's announcement of more shows with fans:

* Togi Makabe defeated Yota Tsuji

* Toru Yano defeated Jado

* Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) defeated New Japan Army (Yuya Uemura, Yuji Nagata, Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi)

* Hiromu Takahashi defeated Tomoaki Honma

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated El Desperado