NJPW is back with its first show since New Japan Road on February 26. Their first show back, NJPW Together Project Special was in an empty arena, in an undisclosed location, with NJPW taking as many health precautions as possible. NJPW held TV tapings in the U.S., but it is unknown when those matches will air.

The announcers were socially distanced, the Young Lions wore masks outside of the ring and there was a brief intermission to disinfect the ring and surroundings.

The card was announced one the day of the show and featured an opening promo from Hiroshi Tanahashi thanking the fans for waiting for their return. Naito also cut a promo at the end hyping up for the upcoming New Japan Cup tournament. There was also a short video that aired saying that "a warrior's journey to the Grand Master begins" hyping up the debut of a new star.

Below are the results from NJPW Together Project Special:

Yota Tsuji defeated Gabriel Kidd

Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Yoshinobu) defeated Tomohiro Ishii and Yuyu Uemura

Bullet Club (Jado, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori and Yujiro Takahashi) defeated Chaos/New Japan Army (Tomoaki Honma, Yoshi-Hashi, Toru Yano and Hirooki Goto)

Taguchi Japan/New Japan Army (Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Sanada and Evil)

New Japan Army (Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi) defeated Suzuki-gun (Douki, Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito) defeated Chaos (Sho, Yoh and Kazuchika Okada)