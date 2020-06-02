Kairi Sane paid tribute to her friend Hana Kimura on Monday's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Sane's umbrella had a message for Kimura that read, "Hana-chan, Thank you."

Kimura passed away in late May at the age of 22 after apparently committing suicide. She had been cyberbullied after an incident that aired on the Japanese reality TV show, Terrace House.

Sane noted on Twitter that she was trying to help Kimura the night that she passed as she had been posting images of self-harm, however she "didn't make it in time."

"I was able to notice her tweet right away because it was afternoon in the United States by the time difference and I called Jungle Screamer and Rossi Ogawa with Io immediately. Kyona went with all her might. However… I didn't make it in time," Kairi's tweet read.

"Hana-chan. I lost an important irreplaceable companion. There is a hole in my mind and it is difficult to accept this reality now," Kairi tweeted in another message.

You can see Sane's tribute below: