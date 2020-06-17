After being passed over for a WWE tryout, QT Marshall had settled into a 9-5 job in sales. But he still longed for the ring and a started a wrestling school which caused Cody Rhodes to take notice.

Through his connection to Cody, Marshall eventually landed a position with AEW and he talked about his second chance when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"It's pretty surreal. But it also, I hope, shows everyone that it's never over as long as you – as Cody would say – go all in. That's kinda what I did and I remember if I go all in on this, if nothing else, I'll run a successful facility and do okay. And I was more than okay with that. Now, I don't wanna go back to that as I'm getting to live out my dream and also help others live out their dreams. So, it's one of the best feelings ever," said Marshall.

Marshall grew up a fan of pro wrestling and now he's getting to work alongside many of the people he idolized when he was younger. He talked about one of those people he gets to work with in Dustin Rhodes.

"Every time there's a graphic or an episode of Dynamite, I get flooded with messages from my friends who we all grew up watching wrestling together. So, teaming with Dustin, being on TNT, doing the Diamond Cutter – it really is absurd," said Marshall. "We may hit a storyline just to get it public, but it was a true, genuine conversation between Dallas and I. I've done a lot of things behind the scenes to help out Dallas who has also helped us out.

"I asked, 'Do you really want me to [use the Diamond Cutter]?' He said I would really do it justice. I said it's an honor but I'd love to make it part of something entertaining as well. Of course, the sappy story is really good as well but for the fans, we kinda want them to have fun with it as well. That's why we filmed those videos."

Marshall has also been aligned with The Bunny in recent weeks and discussed how their relationship came about.

"I was just looking for my apple and I couldn't find it. Then I look up during a match and she was eating it. That was her way of saying that she likes me," said Marshall. "She's been really cool but Dustin and Brandi don't like her. But they have history and we're just trying to be one big, happy family. And we're winning – at the end of the day, that's what it's about. We'll see where it goes and I've been more successful since she's been around."

He added that AEW was more into his wrestling ability when he was hired, but he wants to show more of his character. He then stressed that fans shouldn't worry about a performer's fundamentals in the ring and should rather focus on their ability to connect.

"The one thing about pro wrestling that I'm not a big fan of is that people judge how we work physically. You shouldn't have to worry about that… I always say, 'How can I connect with an audience?' For me, it's just being myself. Whether they think I'm a goof or not, as long as you're entertained, that's all I really care about," stated Marshall.

"It's a love and hate response that we're getting especially with the other show [WWE] and they try to insult the fan's intelligence. We're not gonna do that. We try to put out a quality product and keep it fun more than anything. All I ask is that you follow the story and enjoy it."

In addition to his wrestling school, Marshall also had a documentary that caused many, including Cody, to take notice. He discussed what that documentary has meant to his career and why it resonates with so many people.

"Cody and Brandi showed up for the premiere in Atlanta and it kinda showed Cody my passion for this. That led to more opportunities which leads to today," said Marshall. "So for [director] Frank [Zarrillo], I wanna let everyone know that it is available on Amazon Prime and at Best Buy. It won the San Diego Comic-Con in 2017 and it's just a great story. It's not a wrestling story as it's about somebody that's trying to fulfill their dreams and that's why it connects with everybody. He did a great job of telling my story and I hope what he did for me, I'm able to do for him because he's a young, upcoming director and is also a good guy."

Q.T. Marshall is featured in the documentary "The Wrestler: A Q.T. Marshall Story" which is now available now via Amazon Prime. Q.T. can also be seen every week as part of AEW Dark and AEW Dynamite. QT's full interview aired as part of today's episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.