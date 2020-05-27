- Above, Tony Schiavone hosted tonight's AEW Dynamite post-show and gave his thoughts on what went down.

- Cody defeated Lance Archer this past weekend to become the first-ever AEW TNT Champion. On tonight's show, Cody said he wanted to take it to the next level as a defending champion. He said going forward he would defend the title each week and it would be an open challenge. Afterwards on Twitter, Cody wrote, "Open. To. All." As noted, Jungle Boy will get a crack at the title after winning tonight's Battle Royal and takes on Cody, next week.

- On tonight's Dynamite, The Butcher and The Blade took in the action at ringside, but were without the presence of The Bunny. She was standing on the other side of the ring, seemingly flirting with QT Marshall. Previously known as Allie, she was not in her usual black attire, but rather a red dress. No word yet on if AEW is giving her a gimmick makeover, or if it will eventually involve The Butcher and The Blade going against The Natural Nightmares.