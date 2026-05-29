Bully Ray Speculates On How Brock Lesnar Vs. Oba Femi Feud Could End At WWE SummerSam
Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar claims he's coming out of his recent retirement for just one more match: himself vs. Oba Femi at WWE Clash In Italy. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, however, believes that the Femi-Lesnar feud will actually stretch out into a trilogy, with SummerSlam 2026 hosting their blow-off match.
On "Busted Open Radio," Ray explained how WWE could pave this path to SummerSlam, which is set to take place in Lesnar's adopted home state of Minnesota on August 1 and 2.
"I do not believe for one second and would be floored and shocked if this was the last match between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar is going to defeat Oba Femi in Turin, Italy," Ray said. "... They do have a history of doing things where you just say like why the hell did you do this in the first place? There is a 1% chance that it could happen [where Femi beats Lesnar again], but I'm hoping they've learned from their mistakes in the past and Brock Lesnar is going to defeat Oba. It's going to be one and one. You got to have the rubber match, the best two out of three. You have to have the third match at SummerSlam in Minneapolis, where there's going to be a definitive stipulation where now Brock says, 'If you beat me, then I am retired for good.'"
If creative plans don't call for Lesnar to defeat Femi at WWE Clash In Italy, Ray suggested a double countout as an alternative finish. In that case, Ray envisions the action spilling to the outside area and spanning beyond the referee's count of ten. From there, Lesnar would "absolutely destroy" Femi with a series of F5s and verbal shouts, likely goading Femi into a more conclusive stipulation at SummerSlam.
Ray acknowledged another possibility: WWE throwing Femi and Lesnar's Clash In Italy match out due to pre-match chaos. Should Femi overpower Lesnar, though, Ray pointed out that "The Beast" would not have reasonable grounds to demand a rematch, especially given that he already lost to "The Ruler" at WrestleMania 42.
Bully Ray Wants Last Man Standing At WWE SummerSlam
Assuming that that potential match at SummerSlam would indeed be Lesnar's last ever, like it's long been rumored as, Ray noted that he wanted to see an intense stipulation attached to it, specifically one that would require both men to physically keep the other down while also trying to keep themselves standing up.
"There's only one way in my mind to end this: Last Man Standing," Ray said.
As a callback to Lesnar leaving his gloves and boots in the ring at WrestleMania 42, Ray suggested that he could do so once more at SummerSlam, though in that case, he'd first hand them to Femi as symbolic passing of the torch. In the same scene, WWE fans could also see a rare glimpse of humanity in Lesnar.
"Oba is the last man standing. The Beast cannot make it to his feet for maybe the first time ever. You actually see Brock try to get up, but he falls back down. You see the humanity of the babyface in Oba Femi. You see him walk over to Brock, extend the hand, Brock takes the hand, helps him back up. The staredown, the moment in time where you don't need words and commentary lays out. You get Brock and Oba looking at one another. In not saying anything, they understand the moment. Then Brock goes down and takes off his boots once again, but instead of leaving them in the middle of the ring, Brock hands his boots and his gloves to Oba Femi. Brock Lesnar leaves the ring."
How exactly Lesnar vs. Femi will play out at Clash In Italy has yet to be seen. Regardless of the outcome, though, reports indicated that Lesnar is expected on WWE programming again sometime after the May 31 premium live event.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.