Bully Ray Speculates On How Brock Lesnar Vs. Oba Femi Feud Could End At WWE SummerSam

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar claims he's coming out of his recent retirement for just one more match: himself vs. Oba Femi at WWE Clash In Italy. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, however, believes that the Femi-Lesnar feud will actually stretch out into a trilogy, with SummerSlam 2026 hosting their blow-off match.

On "Busted Open Radio," Ray explained how WWE could pave this path to SummerSlam, which is set to take place in Lesnar's adopted home state of Minnesota on August 1 and 2.

"I do not believe for one second and would be floored and shocked if this was the last match between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar is going to defeat Oba Femi in Turin, Italy," Ray said. "... They do have a history of doing things where you just say like why the hell did you do this in the first place? There is a 1% chance that it could happen [where Femi beats Lesnar again], but I'm hoping they've learned from their mistakes in the past and Brock Lesnar is going to defeat Oba. It's going to be one and one. You got to have the rubber match, the best two out of three. You have to have the third match at SummerSlam in Minneapolis, where there's going to be a definitive stipulation where now Brock says, 'If you beat me, then I am retired for good.'"

If creative plans don't call for Lesnar to defeat Femi at WWE Clash In Italy, Ray suggested a double countout as an alternative finish. In that case, Ray envisions the action spilling to the outside area and spanning beyond the referee's count of ten. From there, Lesnar would "absolutely destroy" Femi with a series of F5s and verbal shouts, likely goading Femi into a more conclusive stipulation at SummerSlam.

Ray acknowledged another possibility: WWE throwing Femi and Lesnar's Clash In Italy match out due to pre-match chaos. Should Femi overpower Lesnar, though, Ray pointed out that "The Beast" would not have reasonable grounds to demand a rematch, especially given that he already lost to "The Ruler" at WrestleMania 42.