Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's Continued WWE Schedule Following Clash In Italy

It seems like it was almost yesterday when Brock Lesnar was getting beat by Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42, followed by him signaling he was retiring in the immediate aftermath. Now a month later, Lesnar is not only back in WWE and preparing to face Femi in a rematch at Clash in Italy, but it also seems like he won't be going anywhere in the immediate aftermath.

Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that Lesnar is expected to appear in WWE again soon after Clash in Italy wraps up this weekend. No date was given for when Lesnar would be returning, beyond that he wasn't expected to be part of WWE's next Saturday Night's Main Event special in Madison Square Garden on July 18.

As a result, speculation will surely start that the next big date for Lesnar in WWE will be either Night One or Night Two of SummerSlam, scheduled to take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Lesnar first made his name as a member of the Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestling team. Even after he hinted towards retirement at WrestleMania, many within wrestling, including some WWE stars, pondered if Lesnar could make a return at SummerSlam, and have his actual retirement match in his hometown.

Lesnar sticking around will also increase chatter that he will defeat Femi in Clash in Italy, giving each man one win over the other, and possibly setting up a rubber match between the two down the road. Should Lesnar defeat Femi this weekend, it will be the first loss the former NXT Champion has suffered since being called up to WWE's main roster, having compiled a 10-0 record, with no matches lasting longer than 4 minutes and 52 seconds.