Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's Continued WWE Schedule Following Clash In Italy
It seems like it was almost yesterday when Brock Lesnar was getting beat by Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42, followed by him signaling he was retiring in the immediate aftermath. Now a month later, Lesnar is not only back in WWE and preparing to face Femi in a rematch at Clash in Italy, but it also seems like he won't be going anywhere in the immediate aftermath.
Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that Lesnar is expected to appear in WWE again soon after Clash in Italy wraps up this weekend. No date was given for when Lesnar would be returning, beyond that he wasn't expected to be part of WWE's next Saturday Night's Main Event special in Madison Square Garden on July 18.
As a result, speculation will surely start that the next big date for Lesnar in WWE will be either Night One or Night Two of SummerSlam, scheduled to take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Lesnar first made his name as a member of the Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestling team. Even after he hinted towards retirement at WrestleMania, many within wrestling, including some WWE stars, pondered if Lesnar could make a return at SummerSlam, and have his actual retirement match in his hometown.
Lesnar sticking around will also increase chatter that he will defeat Femi in Clash in Italy, giving each man one win over the other, and possibly setting up a rubber match between the two down the road. Should Lesnar defeat Femi this weekend, it will be the first loss the former NXT Champion has suffered since being called up to WWE's main roster, having compiled a 10-0 record, with no matches lasting longer than 4 minutes and 52 seconds.
Opinion: Brock Lesnar Working More Dates Is Not Good For Oba Femi
Honestly, Brock Lesnar sticking around with WWE past Clash in Italy isn't really much of the story to me as much as what it means for WWE's plans regarding him. If he is indeed going to work with WWE more going forward, it would suggest that Lesnar is, in fact, going to defeat Oba Femi this weekend in their rematch. And man oh man, that decision wouldn't be a mistake, nor would it be an enormous mistake; rather, it would be among the biggest mistakes that WWE would make in recent memory. It would be such a massive mistake on WWE's part that I'd frankly be in awe of how stupid they would be to have Femi beat Lesnar in such convincing fashion at WrestleMania 42, only to walk it back a month later. And for what?
Granted, the argument would probably be "well, now Femi can beat Lesnar in the rematch and retire him at SummerSlam, and it'll all be fine." Will it though? I can see the logic behind it in some regards, but the problem is I'm not sure that's better than what WWE did at WrestleMania, which was, I'll say it again, Femi decisively beating Lesnar into mulch. Walking it back a month later to set up a third match only risks annoying your fanbase, especially when it's the case of a young star losing to a guy who many fans don't want to see because of certain lawsuits he's been mentioned in. And this is the best case scenario mind you; what happens if Lesnar beats him and moves on to face Gunther or someone else, while Femi is left doing whatever? This is the thought I keep coming back to. Brock Lesnar coming back overall is bad enough given, in my mind, he shouldn't be allowed to wrestle anyway. But even with the best case scenario, him sticking around doesn't seem to be good news at all for Oba Femi, and any momentum he built from their first match.