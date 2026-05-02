WWE's Tiffany Stratton Is Sad Over Brock Lesnar's Retirement: 'He's Just A Boy'

It's never easy to watch Father Time intercept into the Fountain of Youth. Two weeks ago at WrestleMania 42, that situation happened in real time, when "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar lost to WWE's newest powerhouse Oba Femi. After their match, Lesnar untied his boots, took off his fighting gloves, and exited off the only highway he's ever known, the road toward Suplex City. From one Minnesotan to another, Tiffany Stratton was shocked to see Lesnar go.

"When I saw Brock unlace his boots, I almost shed a tear. I was sad for him," the new Women's United States Champion told Adrian Hernandez on his "Unlikely" podcast. "He looked like he started crying a little bit too...He's just a boy. It's his first time living too. Hopefully, it's not his last match. Hopefully, at SummerSlam in Minnesota, we'll get to see him. I think that would be iconic, retiring in your hometown."

While many like Stratton are optimistic Lesnar will be at "The Biggest Party of the Summer," especially since it will be in his hometown on August 1 and 2, sources like WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select claimed that those backstage strongly believe that the former seven-time WWE Champion's final match was in Las Vegas on April 19. Sources did indicate that Lesnar would hang his boots up sometime this year as an in-ring competitor, closing out his unmatched 25-year tenure.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.