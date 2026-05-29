Rhea Ripley Comments On 'Opportunity' To Travel To Italy For Upcoming WWE PLE

This weekend, Rhea Ripley will travel to the city of Turin to defend her WWE Women's Championship at Clash In Italy. On a more personal level, this trip will also finally give her a chance to cross off a long-time bucket list item: visiting her late grandmother's home country.

"I've always wanted to go to Italy but never had the opportunity," Ripley wrote on X. "This weekend I finally get to live that dream at #ClashInItaly! My Nonna was one of the most important and strongest people in my life. Going to the country where her and my Nonno grew up feels like I'm about to visit a home I've never had the pleasure to experience. I miss you every day! This one's for you! I hope I make you proud when you look down on me."

I've always wanted to go to Italy but never had the opportunity. This weekend I finally get to live that dream at #ClashInItaly! My Nonna was one of the most important and strongest people in my life. Going to the country where her and my Nonno grew up feels like I'm about to... pic.twitter.com/2N93eSgsmY — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 27, 2026

Ripley's grandmother passed away in 2023. Weeks later, "The Eradicator" honored her memory with a tattoo of a ceramic chicken jar, similar to the one that her grandmother filled with candy for their family. According to Ripley, their family reunions often consisted of a mini-game of hiding the candy, namely Minties, around her "Nonna's" house while others then tried to find them. Ripley herself later gained possession of the chicken-shaped jar after her grandmother's death.

This Sunday, Ripley will specifically put the Women's Championship on the line against Jade Cargill, the former champion whom she dethroned at WrestleMania 42. Afterward, Cargill then demanded a rematch for the title at the Clash In Italy premium live event, which Ripley accepted.