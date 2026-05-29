Cody Rhodes Says Clash Series Of WWE PLEs Is Sneakily Rising Into 'Big Four' Territory

Cody Rhodes has praised the Clash PLEs and how it is quickly becoming a top-tier PLE in WWE.

Ahead of the Clash in Italy, "The American Nightmare" praised the international crowds during an appearance on "UnSportsmanLike" and explained why he loves the European PLEs.

"One of the things we're seeing with the international crowds — and Nick Khan has been so good about identifying this in the different markets — is they're almost competing with each other in a fun way and in a sense of, 'Oh, France, Lyon, France is the loudest crowd ever in WWE history. We're going to be even louder,'" he said. "And every time we told them at the end of the night, I actually told them, 'Hey, if you guys make enough noise, we'll be back.' And I'm really glad I've never been made a liar out of that, because to be able to go back and do Clash in Italy, I think Clash is sneaking up as one of WWE's big four PLEs."

Rhodes admitted that it's a bold statement to make that the Clash series of PLEs now belongs among WWE's Big Four PLEs, even going as far as to say that Money in the Bank deserves to be considered part of the Big Four.

"Yeah, it's very bold [to say that]. It will be the number one thing clicked out of this interview," he said. " I think I wouldn't put Survivor Series there anymore. These are my personal picks. I'd almost say maybe Money in the Bank. But I think Clash is [gaining] because of the international appeal of it."

He then clarified that he's now changing his position to just a "Big Three," which includes WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Clash PLEs, which shocked some on the panel, who questioned why the Royal Rumble wasn't on his list. He quickly changed it to the "Big Four," adding the Rumble to the list, clarifying that he has won it twice and that it merits a spot on his list.