The aftermath of WWE WrestleMania 42 saw a slew of releases and departures, some which reportedly came after talent were asked to take a massive pay cut. Many fans online were quick to blame WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, but one former WWE writer, when speaking on the "Public Enemies Podcast," wasn't so quick to place the blame on TKO.

Chris Dunn, who worked for WWE from August 2016 to July 2021, reminded fans that former WWE chairman Vince McMahon would also make cuts. According to Dunn, however, there are two recently departed talents, those reportedly asked to take a pay cut, who would have been safe under McMahon.

"There was always spring cleaning," Dunn said. "I think the difference is Vince never would have asked anyone to take a pay cut. He would either fire the person or they would have been someone like the New Day, who he considered a national treasure... and keep them forever because they should stay."

After the round of releases ahead of the "WWE SmackDown" that aired the Friday after WrestleMania, it was revealed that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would be leaving WWE, alongside Tonga Loa and JC Mateo, on May 2. Days later, backstage details emerged that the pair were among those asked to take pay cuts. According to reports, Kingston and Woods declined to restructure the contracts they signed in 2025, and walked away from "millions" on the table over the course of the next few years.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Public Enemies HQ and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.