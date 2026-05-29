Adam Copeland Comments On Former WWE Stars New Day & MCMG Possibly Arriving In AEW

Adam Copeland has praised AEW's tag team division and teased the addition of a few former WWE stars.

Copeland, while speaking to "Westwood One Sports Night," spoke enthusiastically about teaming up with Christian Cage once again and also praised AEW's tag team division. He hinted at the arrival of two recently released WWE tag teams, The New Day and Motor City Machine Guns, stating that their addition would further bolster the division.

"When you look at this tag team division, to me, there's no question it's the best tag team division in the world. You just look at all of the possible matches, and it's just like, man, it really is like a murderer's row of tag teams. And then if you were to throw in teams like the New Day and Motor City Machine Guns on top of that, like, come on," he said.

He compared the AEW tag team division to the late 80s and early 90s, when tag team wrestling was booming, arguing that AEW's tag teams are as good as that era. Copeland even named a few other tag teams that he considers elite, despite them not teaming together very often.

"I hearken it back — different era, don't get me wrong, and people will say what they want to say — but in terms of tag teams and looking at like just, okay, that's a roster of tag teams. You think back to like Demolition, Rockers, Hart Foundation, British Bulldogs, Brain Busters, like so many great tag teams then, right? And that to me was kind of like the golden era of tag teams," he added. "But you look at this roster and like you can get like two handfuls of really great teams, let alone teams that don't necessarily always team, like, you know, the Hurt Syndicate or Jet Speed, and you chuck those into the mix too, and it's like, come on, it's awesome."

It seems almost certain that The New Day will join AEW, with the likes of MJF, Swerve Strickland, and Bobby Lashley praising Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods while teasing their debut in the promotion.