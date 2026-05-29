Mark Henry Says This Dominant WWE Star Is 'Too Polished'

Mark Henry knows a thing or two about being a dominant big man, and he believes WWE star Gunther's character has lost some of its edge.

Gunther has changed significantly since his early days in "WWE NXT," not only in terms of his appearance, but also in the way he speaks on the mic. Henry believes that could be a problem for the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

"I think that he's too polished, that he lost too much weight. It's like everybody used to love big Luther. I used to love big Gunther, big Walter. And he's more aggressive, but he just don't hit the same. So I want to see Gunther not blow up, but I want to see him more natural, more himself. More raw. Just more aggressive," he said on "Busted Open." "Remember, he used to be so, man, he used to beat people a*s. He talks more than he ever did. And yes, his English has gotten so good that they lean toward him talking more than all the a*s-whooping stuff he used to do. Because you could get out your car and walked into the building holding your luggage, and Gunther would come and knock your damn head off and stand over you and say, 'I'm going to the ring, I'll be waiting on you.' Like, what happened to him? I want that Gunther back."

Henry compared Gunther to his own character, stating how he couldn't even finish sentences when he got angry. He feels that the current Gunther character is too articulate and a more "palatable" persona than the one he portrayed earlier.

The WWE Hall of Famer's opinion of Gunther has changed slightly since last year, when he called the Austrian the "cream of the crop" in WWE. His comments came just after Gunther won the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time, which lasted for two months.