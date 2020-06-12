Rey Mysterio's son Dominik has been making more and more appearances alongside his father in WWE and it seems as it's just a matter of time before he has his first match. Mysterio discussed how his son's training is coming along when he joined GalaxyCon's Rock Around the Ring.

"Right off the bat I saw that he did have something special because he was picking up everything as it came along. You would explain something to him once, twice and he would jump right on it. Overall, I see him and he's a very special case. I truly believe wrestling is in his DNA and that's what he's meant to do even though he started very late at training at 19. But for the past three years, he's been kicking ass and I'm so proud of him," said Mysterio.

"He did a session with Lance [Storm] up in Canada, with Jay Lethal in Tampa and right now he's training here in San Diego. The school he's at now is incredible and I actually like going there myself because I love working with people. He's so fresh with everything he does and is so creative."

Mysterio also said that Dominik has an open mind to training and may consider even training in Japan or Mexico to learn other styles. He was then asked who would be the ideal opponent for Dominik in his first match.

"I think without a doubt, just because of the style he brings, Andrade would be awesome," stated Mysterio. "Andrade or [Angel] Garza – I think they would be incredible against my son. But Cesaro would do incredible as well just because of the height. Dominik is 6'2" 195 pounds and still to this day I tell my wife I'd love to DNA him because I believe he's not my son [laughs]."

