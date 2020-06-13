On last night's WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan in the finals to determine the winner of the vacant Intercontinental Championship.

Earlier today, Styles gave props to Bryan for their match and says he's now watching for his next challenger.

"I know what this title means," Styles wrote. "I know what I have to do. What a match with @WWEDanielBryan, now it's about making this title #phenomenal. I'm watching...and waiting."

Last month, Sami Zayn was stripped of the title as it was reported Zayn decided not to work due to health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. He's since been very vocal about the tournament and dislike over whoever the next champion would be.

Earlier today, Zayn had a few choice words for the new champ.

"Watch your ass," Zayn commented.