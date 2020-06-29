WWE NXT UK may be getting back to producing new in-ring action soon, according to a report from Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda.

Cassidy stated via Twitter that WWE's tentative plan going forward is for NXT UK to start taping empty arena shows within roughly two months. As noted, the last episode of NXT UK that featured new in-ring action was aired earlier this year on April 2. Since then, because of complications surrounding the ongoing coronavirus, they have been airing classic matches that are favorites of the NXT UK stars.

"I've had several people asking NXT UK," Cassidy writes. "Last month, I reported on how talents were 'working from home' and that there was a plan to tape content when safe to do so. A couple of weeks ago, I was told there's a tentative plan to tape empty arena shows within roughly two months..."

It will also be interesting to see what creative direction the NXT UK brand goes after releasing some of their featured stars in the wake of allegations made as part of the "#SpeakingOut" movement. As noted, Travis Banks and Ligero have reportedly been released from the NXT UK brand.

You can see Cassidy's full tweet below: