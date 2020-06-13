- As noted, AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan on last night's SmackDown for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Championship. Above is Styles' first photo shoot with his newly won title.

- WWE Network News is reporting new episodes of Prime Time Wrestling is headed to the WWE Network on Monday, June 15. The shows will cover from October 1989 until the middle or end of December 1989.

- On last night's SmackDown, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Kofi Kingston took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Both Superstars wore black armbands during their segment, and later showed on social media what was written on them. Big E's had "Shukri" while Kofi had "Tamla" and "Breonna." Their full names are Shukri Abdi, Breonna Taylor, and Tamla Horsford. Each of their cases have all been highlighted with the current protests taking place across the world.