WWE has announced there will be a tribute to The Undertaker on this week's Friday Night SmackDown.
Undertaker and AJ Styles' Boneyard Match from WrestleMania 36 will air during the special tribute.
The tribute comes days after the finale of WWE Network's documentary, Undertaker: The Last Ride, where Taker talks about thinking of stepping away from the ring.
As noted earlier this week, The Undertaker did recently sign a new 15-year contract with WWE, to "keep the brand at home."
With the WWE Universe still buzzing over the final chapter of WWE Network's groundbreaking documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride, SmackDown will feature a special "Tribute To The Undertaker" this Friday night.
As part of the special recognition, the astonishing Boneyard Match between The Deadman and AJ Styles will air on television for the first time. As Superstars, legends, celebrities and fans have expressed their support for the sports-entertainment icon, the blue brand now gets to share the same message: Thank you, Taker.
Join SmackDown in honoring The Undertaker and much more in another action-packed Friday night on FOX at 8/7 C.
