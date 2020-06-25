WWE has announced there will be a tribute to The Undertaker on this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

Undertaker and AJ Styles' Boneyard Match from WrestleMania 36 will air during the special tribute.

The tribute comes days after the finale of WWE Network's documentary, Undertaker: The Last Ride, where Taker talks about thinking of stepping away from the ring.

As noted earlier this week, The Undertaker did recently sign a new 15-year contract with WWE, to "keep the brand at home."

