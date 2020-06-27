The #SpeakingOut movement continues to shape the pro wrestling industry as WWE reportedly pulled an NXT offer to a "top young talent" after sexual allegations were made, according to WWE and sports reporter Jon Alba.

"I've heard from multiple sources about #WWE pulling a contract offer from a top young talent involved in the recent string of sexual allegations that have come out about pro wrestlers," Alba wrote. "Obviously a situation the company (and everyone) has to take very seriously."

It was made clear this is about no one currently under contract in WWE, but someone who was originally planned for NXT. Alba also noted the name of the individual would not be shared as it was given off the record.

WWE has already released Jack Gallagher, Travis Banks, and Ligero after sexual assault allegations were made about each of them over the past week.

I've heard from multiple sources about #WWE pulling a contract offer from a top young talent involved in the recent string of sexual allegations that have come out about pro wrestlers. Obviously a situation the company (and everyone) has to take very seriously. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 27, 2020

Since I'm seeing some misunderstanding this:



This is NOT someone currently under contract. Someone who was supposed to be signed and brought into NXT. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 27, 2020