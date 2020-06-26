Last year, Xavier Woods received a devastating Achilles injury during a WWE live event in Sydney, Australia. During his interview on WWE's The Bump, Kayla Braxton asked Woods if he could provide an update on when he'll be back for in-ring action. Woods mentioned that his return is still up in the air, but once he knows more information, he'll make sure to make an announcement.

"I, unfortunately, don't have an update on when I'm going to be back for in-ring action," Woods announced. "I'm feeling pretty good [though]. I'm moving around and doing my treatments. Things are coming along."

Two weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown, Kofi Kingston and Big E took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement that has made headlines as of late. Woods expressed his gratitude towards Kingston and Big E for standing up for this great fight, and for shedding light on the matter before their tag team match.

"[I'm] extremely proud," Woods replied. "You guys know that's something that is very important to us for a very long time. To be able to let young black kids know that your voice is heard, and it's important, I'm just proud that they did that for them as the audience was watching."

With Woods' YouTube channel UpUpDownDown about to celebrate its five-year debut, Woods took a moment to express his appreciation of his co-workers who spend countless hours creating such inspiring content.

"They're extremely important to me," Woods noted. "I talk to them daily - they're my family. We all have a specific role to play. It's great to see people who have one similar interest want to work towards a common goal. I'm very lucky to be around so many people who are so talented."

In addition to his comments about his co-workers, Woods went on to say that UpUpDownDown was something he created to bring forth ideas that were turned down by WWE management in the past. He says that his goal when making the channel was to give fans an inside look at what his life is like outside of the ring.

"Everything that you've seen, especially in the beginnings of UpUpDownDown are things that I wanted to do on SmackDown or RAW and got told no," Woods mentioned. "UUDD is my baby - my first child. For me, it's a place where I can allow whatever's in my head to somehow be translated to a visual representation of what's in my mind. It's my stream of consciousness."

You can watch Xavier Woods full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.