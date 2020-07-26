AEW and WWE have taken strong measures during the COVID-19 pandemic as they continue to run shows, but Impact has also been running shows. Impact wrestler Acey Romero was on the Living The Gimmick podcast with Spectrum Sports' Jon Alba to talk about what measures Impact Wrestling has been taking.

"Impact's been taking extreme measures," Romero noted. "For starters, Impact has recommended us two weeks before tapings to self-quarantine. For tapings itself, we have our own hotel rooms now. Usually we doubled up, but we've been having our own hotel rooms, which is great. We get our temperature taken, we get our blood/oxygen level taken."

Alba asked Romero if he felt safe being at the Impact tapings. Romero said he does because of the resources Impact has on-site at the tapings.

"They take measures. They wear gloves," Romero said. "[They have] the antibacterial stuff and EMTs. They talk all the measures, and they make sure after tapings to check in on people and see how we're all doing. I always feel safe. I never feel worried about coming to work and being at risk."

Romero admits that Impact is not doing full COVID-19 testing like AEW has been doing. However, he noted that Impact is trying it's best utilizing social distancing and checking up on talent as often as possible.

"They are doing their best," Romero stated. "There's only a certain amount of people that can be in the studio at a time while taping. Social distancing has definitely been in play. Like I said, they check in on us to make sure we're doing well and taking this seriously."

