On last night's RAW, Kairi Sane beat WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley via pinfall. As noted, WWE taped both this and next week's RAW on Monday, which will also be Sane's last appearances for the company. Sane is reportedly heading back to Japan to be with her husband.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that the original plan for Sane (as of yesterday) was to be injured by what looked to be Shayna Baszler. Baszler was brought back to WWE TV as backup to injure Sane as Natalya was originally scripted to be the attacker.

Natalya hasn't been on WWE TV for weeks though. Dave Meltzer reported that as far as he knows, she didn't test positive for COVID-19. Natalya's husband, TJ Wilson, was really sick a few weeks back and tested negative for COVID-19, but WWE decided to keep them both away.

Because of that change, Baszler appears to be taking the role of Sane's attacker. During Sane's match against Bayley, cameras cut backstage to show Baszler watching the match. Baszler said to Charly Caruso she had a vested interest in the match the same way sharks do when they see prey in the water.

At one point it was going to be Asuka vs. Baszler at SummerSlam, but what happens on next Monday's show will likely give an idea of where the story will go from there. Asuka is scheduled to face Sasha Banks for the WWE RAW Women's Championship on next week's RAW.