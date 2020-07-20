As noted, the WWE RAW Women's Championship match between Sasha Banks and Asuka ended in controversial fashion last night.

After Asuka inadvertently blinded the referee with her green mist spray, Sasha's best friend, Bayley, took to the ring and attacked Asuka. She then stripped the referee of his shirt, put it on herself, and counted the "1-2-3" with Sasha pinning Asuka. Bayley then forced the time keeper to ring the bell as she and Sasha escaped with all the gold.

The questionable finish to last night's Asuka - Sasha Banks match for the WWE RAW Women's Title was apparently a last minute decision, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. Asuka was originally set to emerge victorious over Banks.

Meltzer notes that this change was done by Vince McMahon in an effort to increase the RAW viewership numbers, as they set a new record low of 1.561 million viewers last week. The hope is that fans will be tuning in to find out what will happen next between Sasha, Asuka, and the RAW Women's Title. This is also the reported reason why Randy Orton versus Big Show in an unsanctioned match was kept for this week's RAW instead of Extreme Rules last night.

As noted, WWE.com still lists Asuka as the current RAW Women's Champion. However, there has been no mention of an official match result from last night.

For now, Banks has the title going into tonight's post-Extreme Rules RAW. "The Golden Role Models" have promised to explain everything when they celebrate on RAW tonight.