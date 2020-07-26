On this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker cut a promo about her upcoming return at All Out on September 5. Baker is currently out of action due to a partial LCL tear, interior tibia fracture, and small tendon tear. Baker also recently needed nose surgery after sustaining the injury during a match earlier this year.

"I am set for the biggest comeback of all-time," Baker said. "Not unlike Tiger in the 2019 Masters, not unlike Rocky defeating Drago in Rocky 4, not unlike Michael Jordan returning to the NBA with the Washington Wizards. ... I am Michael Jordan. Do not count me out, particularly at All Out."

While it hasn't been announced what she'll do at the PPV, Baker has been feuding with Big Swole for weeks, so it's possible an encounter with Swole will happen. AEW has since released a red and black "Dr. Baker" shirt with the number 23 on it as a nod to Jordan.

In other merchandise news, Chris Jericho has a new "Demo God 18:49" shirt out (check out the first one here). Jericho has repeatedly noted the 18-49 demo is what really matters with advertisers as the Wednesday Night Wars continue on. AEW won against NXT this week in overall viewers 845,000 to 615,000, and 0.32 to 0.17 in the 18-49 demo.

On next week's Dynamite, Jericho is set to be in a 10-man tag match: Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara.