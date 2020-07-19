AEW's "Demo God", Chris Jericho, took to his weekly Saturday Night Special YouTube show and gave some backstage details on the initial idea for the Jericho - Orange Cassidy segment that played on last week's Dynamite. As noted, Cassidy got some retribution on Jericho and the "Inner Circle" by dumping gallons of orange juice on them.

"Obviously I got the idea from that from the bloodbaths that we used to do in the 90s with 'The Brood', which was Gangrel, and Edge, and Christian," Jericho explained. "And then we have somebody standing there and they would get dumped with blood, and that was kind of what I had the idea from.

"I originally wanted Orange to come into the venue in an orange juice truck, kind of like [Kurt Angle] did with the milk truck or whatever it may be," Jericho continued. "But if you see at Daily's Place whenever they have cars come in - Cody tried to drive it in that one time, and now they have FTR driving. And you can only get to a certain area and then you have to stop, so you couldn't get a whole orange juice truck, even if there's such a thing. But I'm sure we could have made one, and he would have sprayed orange juice on [us]."

Jericho explained that his idea of an orange juice bath from the heavens was thought of once the truck wasn't manageable. He noted that where the orange juice was ultimately going to fall was a bit of an uncertainty.

"So then I thought, well that's not going to happen. So then I say, 'Well what about an orange juice bath?' I had the idea a few weeks ago and our great team at AEW, the amazing machinists and prop guys... You never know because outside, there's a breeze and you've got to stand in the right spot," Chris said. "And there's actually a little bit of a mistake with the 'X marks the spot' place where I was supposed to stand, so I would just have to kind of guess because were in there earlier in the day.

"All that stuff aside, it's live TV so you hope for the best. And when that damn orange juice came down, it hit us hard," he added.

Another memorable moment from this Wednesday's Dynamite saw Vickie Guerrero debut as Nyla Rose's new manager. Jericho touched on Vickie's new position in AEW, saying he is relieved that she can still use her easily recognizable "excuse me" catchphrase.

"We had been talking about bringing Vickie Guerrero in ever since [my] cruise, actually, and even before that to be honest with you. So, there's always a place for Vickie in this business... I think Vickie is great," Chris said. "I love the fact that she can say, 'Excuse me'. But I didn't know for sure if she had that trademarked or not, so I had her say, 'Are you kidding me?!' Which also works too, I like that, but 'Excuse me' is kind of her thing and she can use it. I'm very happy to have her and every time I see her, she reminds me of my long lost brother, Eddie Guerrero."

